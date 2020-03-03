City launches pilot ride-share-like program for Canyon Country, Fair Oaks communities

In an effort to improve access to transportation in high-demand neighborhoods, the city of Santa Clarita has launched a ride-share-like program for residents within the Canyon Country and Fair Oaks communities.

The city announced Monday that it is now offering on-demand transit services for those areas via GO! Santa Clarita, a pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit designed to work like other ride-share services, such as Uber or Lyft.

“We’re extremely excited to offer this new service,” said Administrative Analyst Alex Porlier in a statement. “By leveraging technology, we’re able to put a modern spin on transit in Santa Clarita and make our services even more accessible.”

The pilot program offers curb-to-curb transportation within the designated service area and to destinations, such as the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus, Santa Clarita Child & Family Center, Via Princessa Metrolink station, Santa Clarita Sports Complex and Walmart on Carl Boyer Drive.

GO! Santa Clarita users will receive free service for the month of March, after which time the regular fee will be $2 per trip or $1 for reduced-fare patrons, according to a city news release.

These service areas were selected based on recommendations in the city’s latest Transit Development Plan, which identifies and sets transit priorities for the city, said Porlier via email.

The idea is to get smaller vehicles into neighborhoods bigger buses cannot access, as well as areas that are currently not served by transit fixed-route buses.

“By having an on-demand model we can provide service when needed rather than allocate a bus and an operator on a fixed-route and schedule,” said Porlier.

The app was launched through grant funding of $262,000, which “will cover the first six months of operations,” said Porlier. “We’re currently working on another grant application to continue the program should this be successful.”

How it works

Users can download the MV Passenger app to request a ride, which will require customers to enter pick-up and drop-off locations to book a ride.

Once at the pick-up locations, users can pay as they board using cash, a TAP card or the Token Transit app, according to Santa Clarita Transit. Customers can also call 661-295-6333 to request a ride.

The pilot program is only available within the designated service zone. For additional information, visit go-santaclarita.com.