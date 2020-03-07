COC holds information sessions

College of the Canyons is offering five information sessions regarding the Canyons Promise program in March.

Students and parents who want to learn more about the Canyons Promise program will have the opportunity to attend the information session on both campuses which will discuss program eligibility, requirements and benefits.

“We are very excited to offer information sessions to prospective Canyons Promise students and their families,” Jasmine Ruys, vice president of enrollment services at the college, said in a news release. “We hope attendees walk away from these sessions with the information they need to benefit from this innovative program.”

Students who qualify for the Canyons Promise program receive free tuition at College of the Canyons for the first two years of attendance along with other benefits such as financial support and academic and peer support.

Information sessions are one hour and are scheduled to be held on March 17 at the following times:

The Valencia campus sessions will be in the performing arts center at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The Canyon Country campus session will be in room 202 at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

A Spanish session will be offered at the Canyon Country campus in room 301 at 6:30 p.m.

Free parking will be available in designated parking lots during the sessions.

For more information about the information sessions or about the Canyons Promise program, email [email protected] or call 661-362-5891.