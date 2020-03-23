Confirmed SCV coronavirus cases rises to 10

Over the weekend, four additional coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases were confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the total number to 10.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon, followed by one confirmed case on Sunday morning and another Monday afternoon.

“Those people are not at Henry Mayo,” Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody said via text message Monday. “Anyone who tests positive (for COVID-19) is given appropriate instructions (for self-quarantine).”

Though Henry Mayo has only had a total of seven patients who have tested positive at the hospital, there have been reports of three additional individuals who also tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the SCV to 10.

Of those, Castaic has one case, Santa Clarita has seven and Stevenson Ranch has two, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

In Los Angeles County, there have been 536 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven deaths as of noon Monday.

