Coronavirus concerns affect student trips

While Castaic Middle School students were making final arrangements for a trip Monday, William S. Hart Union High School District students found out they’d be unable to attend the Student Television Network convention in Washington, D.C., due to coronavirus concerns.

The sudden nature of the cancellation left students upset, but Hart District officials said the decision was “a prudent and necessary precaution,” and they’re in the process of arranging for students to compete remotely. Meanwhile, Castaic Middle School students are currently at the STN convention in the nation’s capital.

Hart District officials made the decision to cancel student airline travel for the next two weeks due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.

The STN conference cancellation deadline was 1 p.m. Monday, which called for Superintendent Mike Kuhlman to make a quick decision, almost at the last minute, according to Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the district.

Wade Williams, video production teacher at Saugus High School, said the decision meant he and his students were notified about the cancellation 10 hours before they were scheduled to depart for Washington, D.C.

“It’s been a sad two days since the district decided to cancel the trip,” Williams said. “I’m devastated, the kids are devastated, the seniors lost an opportunity to make memories and learn about the nation’s capital.” He added the schools have been participating in this convention for the past decade.

CUSD board members approved the field trip for the students at Castaic Middle School at the beginning of the year, and any changes or cancellations to field trips have to be submitted to the board, according to Charmin Ortega, executive assistant to the superintendent at CUSD. No submissions were made in regards to the STN Conference field trip. Ro Osano, who teaches video production at Castaic Middle School, was not immediately available for comment.

“This is an international convention where we’re given video challenges. We can make documentaries, short films and it’s recognized globally,” said Nathan Miller, Saugus High student. This would have been Miller’s third time attending the convention.

Williams said a refund for the hotel stay has been issued, but he’s still working with the airline and tour guides so students can be reimbursed for their expenses.

“A lot of kids have worked to pay for this themselves,” said Miller. “Not only can we not go, we have to fight to get our money back, which adds to the anger. The money was my first concern when I was told we weren’t going.”

In an effort to allow students who are unable to attend due to coronavirus concerns, STN officials announced schools will be able to participate remotely online. Williams said this will give his students the opportunity to participate in the convention, despite not being able to attend.

While plans are still in the works, preliminary indications are that Canyon and West Ranch high students are expected to go to Anaheim to compete; while Saugus and Placerita Junior High students are going to compete from their own campuses. The idea behind going to Anaheim is to “cut down on distractions,” Williams said, giving them a better chance to focus and compete.

However, they will be competing with students in a time zone three hours ahead, he added.

“We’re going to be starting at 4:15 (a.m.) Thursday morning,” Williams said, “and the district is going to help facilitate it.”