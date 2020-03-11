STN canceled amid coronavirus precaution

Student Television Network officials announced Wednesday the annual convention held in Washington, D.C., which schools across the Santa Clarita Valley had planned to attend, was canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

In a statement released from the STN website, officials said, “Due to the D.C. Heath Department’s recommendation that non-essential mass gatherings of 1,000 or more, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or cancelled, the board of directors has made the decision to cancel the convention and related contests and activities.”

Schools from the William S. Hart Union High School District were planning to attend the convention before district officials announced Monday a new set of precautionary restrictions on student trips involving air travel for two weeks.

“We fully understand the challenges resulting from this cancellation and we sincerely regret the disappointment that will result from this decision. We nevertheless believe it is a prudent and necessary precaution,” the statement said.

STN announced Tuesday schools would be able to participate remotely if travel restrictions prevented schools from attending, before canceling the convention altogether.

A group of Castaic Middle School students left for the convention Sunday. It was unclear if the students and advisors would be returning amid the cancellation, or if they would remain in Washington, D.C., for the scheduled duration of the trip. Bob Brauneisen, principal of Castaic Middle School, was unavailable for comment Wednesday.