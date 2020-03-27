Council’s special meeting on eviction moratorium set for Tuesday

Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to reconvene Tuesday to consider an eviction moratorium, as residential and commercial tenants and landlords continue to figure out plans for rent amid a statewide order that’s temporarily shut down most workplaces.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 at 5 p.m. to consider the urgency ordinance “that would temporarily prohibit evictions of residential and commercial tenants arising from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the city said in a Friday news release.

The special meeting announcement comes after Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said Wednesday the City Council had been looking into the needs of an eviction moratorium, which Los Angeles County has also issued.

“(We’re planning) to place a rental-protection ordinance that is very similar to what has been adopted by the county of Los Angeles on the agenda for a special meeting in order to ensure the residents of the city of Santa Clarita have the same protections as those in the unincorporated area of the valley,” he said Wednesday.

He would like to see the order in place before April 1, he added.

In compliance with state and county mandates regarding holding public meetings, the public will be able to participate only through teleconferencing and written comment cards, the news release read.

All requests to speak via teleconferencing must be made, and all written comment cards must be submitted prior to 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting in order for staff to coordinate the public participation. Instructions for making such a request or submitting written comments will be posted online at santa-clarita.com/agendas on Monday.

Currently, City staff is working on the agenda item and call-in instructions for the public. This information will be posted online 24 hours prior to Tuesday’s meeting, the city said.