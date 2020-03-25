Newsom announces monthslong mortgage relief, discusses evictions

Most major banks have agreed to establish a 90-day grace period on residential mortgages and foreclosures amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

Four of five of the largest banks — JP Morgan Chase, U.S. Bank, Citibank and Wells Fargo — and about 200 state charter banks and credit unions have “committed to the state of California that they will provide forbearance for bans on foreclosures and on mortgage payments,” said Newsom during a live Facebook broadcast.

Bank of America committed to a monthlong waiver of payments for those impacted by the coronavirus. Newsom said he hopes the bank would reconsider making an extension to 90 days.

He added that while the state does not have regulatory oversight of the banks, “I know that the banks certainly are sensitive to…not just on the issue of being able to pay their mortgages and having a grace period of 90 days but also on credit ratings.”

The three-month grace period could last longer due to the fluidity of COVID-19 developments but homeowners should know that late payments would not be penalized.

While there are no income provisions for forbearance, homeowners will have to provide evidence of how they have been affected by the coronavirus — but it won’t be a laborious process with documentation, as it was during the 2008 housing crisis, the governor said.

On ATM fees and overdraft charges, Newsom said he would announce further details in the coming days.

The agreement between banks comes after an estimated 1 million residents across the state have already applied for unemployment benefits in March, according to Newsom, following several layoffs and orders for workers and employers alike to stay at home in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

As homeowners struggle to pay their mortgages in California, renters have also faced similar challenges following unemployment and rent increases seen in the past months.

Newsom said Wednesday California “has a unique set of circumstances” when it comes to considering a statewide moratorium on evictions of renters and that for him, “it’s practice, not promise,” adding that he is working with a legal team to attain “clarity on those legal parameters.”

Earlier this month, the governor issued a directive that encouraged counties and cities to establish their own eviction moratoriums rather than issuing a statewide ban.

On March 19, the Los Angeles County signed an eviction moratorium for nonpayment of rent for residential and commercial tenants in unincorporated areas of the county, meaning that in the Santa Clarita Valley, only areas outside of city boundaries would qualify.

The city currently does not have a moratorium in place, but officials were reviewing the matter, according to City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan on Friday.

For all local coronavirus-related stories, visit: signalscv.com/2020/03/covid-19-coverage-summary.