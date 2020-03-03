County to make announcement regarding coronavirus

Los Angeles County officials are making an announcement regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a news conference Wednesday.

“Officials will outline specific actions by the board and Public Health, as well as offering guidance to the public about what they can do to protect themselves and employ preparation procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said a county news release.

At this time, there are a total of 43 positive cases of the virus in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. There has only been one confirmed case of the virus in Los Angeles County, from a traveler, not a resident, Public Health officials said.

Barger is expected to be joined by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer, and other invited guests.