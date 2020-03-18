COVID-19 countywide total rises to 190

Los Angeles County officials confirmed an additional 46 cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 190.

“Today, we’re reporting 46 new cases,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “That brings the total number of cases in L.A. County to 190 cases, (which) means we had 96 new cases over the last 48 hours.”

On the Public Health website, the department is listing the locations of cases throughout Los Angeles County; however, if your city is not listed “don’t take that as a sign that there’s no need for you to worry,” said Ferrer.

“We have cases everywhere in L.A. County,” said Ferrer. “What we’re showing you are those people who have been tested, but you can assume that for every case where we’re testing people, there are maybe five to 10 cases in our communities.”

In the coming weeks, Ferrer said it’s likely to see an increase in positive cases due to the increased capacity of lab testing.

“That doesn’t mean that all of our actions to really dampen the number of new cases are not working,” said Ferrer. “We cannot stop the spread of COVID-19 — all our strategies are aimed at slowing the spread.”

Ferrer recommends to continue social distancing practices and to adhere to any orders of isolation to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In Los Angeles County, there have been 190 confirmed COVID-19 cases, three in the Santa Clarita Valley, and one death in L.A. County.

For more information, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

