COVID-19 countywide total rises to 230, additional death reported

Los Angeles County officials confirmed an additional 40 cases of COVID-19 and one death in Los Angeles County Thursday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 230 with two deaths.

“We’re reporting 40 new cases, which means the total case number is 230 for the county of Los Angeles,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a news conference Thursday afternoon. “Unfortunately, today I’m very sad to report that we have had an additional death here in L.A. County, which brings (the) total count to two deaths.”

The patient was relatively young, between the ages of 30 and 50, but the patient had an underlying health condition, according to Ferrer.

Testing capacity is increasing every day in L.A. County, with labs in the county testing more than 1,700 individuals, Ferrer said.

“On average for all of the lab specimens that are tested, about 13% of people who have a test are positive,” said Ferrer.

In Los Angeles County, there have been 230 confirmed COVID-19 cases, three in the Santa Clarita Valley, and two deaths in L.A. County.

For more information, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/