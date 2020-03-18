CSUN extends class suspensions, postpones commencement

The president of California State University, Northridge, made an announcement via email Tuesday that virtual learning alternatives will extend throughout the spring semester and the commencement ceremonies will be postponed.

President Dianne Harrison sent a mass email to students stating the cancellation of in-person instruction will be extended through the rest of spring semester in an effort to lower the number of people on campus, which also included the decision to postpone commencement in May.

“We are not closing campus or suspending essential operations, but we must do our part to

‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-19 and maintain essential services for our students with the measures below following guidance from California State University Chancellor Timothy White, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and federal, state and local public health officials,” Harrison wrote in the email.

School officials made the decision to temporarily suspend in-person instruction beginning March 23 and the suspension was originally planned to extend until April 19, but recent developments in the coronavirus, or COVID-19, have resulted in the decision to extend the date to accelerate social distancing on the campus through the remainder of the semester.

The commencement ceremonies, which would have taken place May 15-18, have been postponed until “after the pandemic subsides, likely late 2020,” the email reads.

“Graduation is the culmination of so many inspiring educational journeys. We will be communicating with graduating seniors and seeking feedback on how to celebrate the numerous achievements of the class of 2020 and the December 2019 graduates. Details will be forthcoming,” Harrison said in the email.

In the announcement, Harrison said employees who are not directly instructed to be on campus should not go, and officials will be working to transition a majority of employees to remote work.

Student housing residents are encouraged to seek other living arrangements, but CSUN housing and dining will remain open if there is a need to do so. Students who are leaving campus with housing or dining contracts can seek refunds through student housing and dining officials.

The email states the following services will remain open on campus: student housing and related food service, the Klotz Student Health Center, information technology in support of virtual and alternate learning modalities, availability of computer labs, maintenance of laboratories conducting research, and fiscal and payroll services.