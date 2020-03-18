Deputies arrest man on suspicion of attempted burglary, battery of peace officer

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted burglary and battery on a peace officer last Friday.

The call came in on March 13 around 1:20 a.m. of a man allegedly pounding on apartment doors and yelling near the 226000 block of Garzota Drive.

“When deputies made contact with the suspect, he exhibited signs of being under the influence,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies found a mask on the ground near where the suspect was.”

When deputies tried to detain the suspect, according to Miller, he allegedly became uncooperative and physically aggressive.

“Deputies arrested the suspect (a 40-year-old male) of Canyon Country on felony charges of attempted burglary, battery on a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of under the influence of a controlled substance,” Miller said.

He was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.