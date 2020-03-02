Deputies respond to alleged theft on Lyons Avenue

Deputies responded to an alleged theft in Newhall on Monday.

The call came out at approximately 3 p.m. in the shopping center on the 23000 block of Lyons Avenue, directly across the street from Old Orchard Elementary School.

“A male adult allegedly took approximately $450 in merchandise and left without paying,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Eyewitnesses said he was last seen walking towards Smart & Final.”

Deputies were still on the scene as of 3:20 p.m. and had not yet revealed whether or not a suspect had been taken into custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.