UPDATE: Deputies respond to bomb threat at Saugus High, deemed noncredible

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat that was later deemed noncredible at Saugus High School Monday morning.

William S. Hart Union High School District officials confirmed that the school would be on lockdown while the threat was investigated.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies placed a lock-down on Saugus High School after a reported bomb threat Monday, March 9, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

“In an abundance of caution, site administration ordered an evacuation of a building and escorted students to another area of campus,” a press release via the district read, as the threat was allegedly made in a specific area of campus. “The rest of the students have been asked to remain in their classrooms while law enforcement conducts a review of the situation.”

“Kids are currently on lockdown as a precaution while deputies investigate the threat,” a tweet by the SCV Sheriff’s Station read.

If you see police activity at Saugus High School, everything is fine. Deputies are checking into a reported threat. Kids are currently on lockdown as a precaution while deputies investigate the threat. Students’ safety is our #1 priority. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) March 9, 2020

The threat, which was made via phone call, was deemed noncredible just after 11:30 a.m. and the school resumed normal operations, according to district officials.

Extra deputies were expected to remain on campus to make students feel safe and supported.

