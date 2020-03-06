Deputies respond to report of grand theft at Ulta Beauty

Deputies from the SCV Sheriff's Station investigate reports that thieves may have stolen over $1,000 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty in Valencia Wednesday night. January 29, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a possible grand theft at Ulta Beauty on Friday night.

Deputies responded to reports of a grand theft on the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Sgt. Curt Messerschmidt of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The station initially received the call at 8:24 p.m., Messerschmidt added. 

Messerschmidt was unable to confirm the amount of merchandise that was stolen at this time since the incident is still under investigation. 

