Deputies respond to report of grand theft at Ulta Beauty

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a possible grand theft at Ulta Beauty on Friday night.

Deputies responded to reports of a grand theft on the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Sgt. Curt Messerschmidt of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The station initially received the call at 8:24 p.m., Messerschmidt added.

Messerschmidt was unable to confirm the amount of merchandise that was stolen at this time since the incident is still under investigation.