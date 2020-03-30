Deputies respond to report of stolen property

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded Monday to reports of stolen property in Valencia Monday afternoon.

Multiple deputies responded to the call near Town Center Drive and Magic Mountain Parkway around 2 p.m., as they searched for a vehicle that was suspected of being stolen.

Deputies stopped one car and detained the driver who was suspected of being in connection but was later released.

The matter was still under investigation, according to Sheriff’s Station Lt. Doug Morhoff.