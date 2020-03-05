Deputies respond to report of vehicle versus child

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a child in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday.

The call came in at 5:06 p.m. on the 25600 block of The Old Road.

The call was reported as a person on a skateboard being struck by an SUV, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

The call was reported in a parking lot with officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and AMR responding.

No one was transported, according to Flores.

The age of the child was unknown as of the publication of this article.