Deputies run passing vehicle’s license plate, realize it’s stolen

Deputies patrolling in Castaic last Wednesday made an arrest after running the license plate on a passing vehicle, giving them reason to believe it was stolen.

At 11 p.m. the night of the arrest, deputies patrolling on Castaic Road ran a license plate for a Nissan Altima.

“Deputies first noticed the car at the AM/PM gas station on Castaic Road,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “It was getting ready to leave when they were checking the license plate.”

Once the plate came back, deputies connected it to a vehicle of the same model and color that had been reported stolen to the Los Angeles Police Department on March 6, Miller said.

Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop for a stolen vehicle, according to Miller, and approached the vehicle with the 36-year-old suspect in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend sitting passenger.

In addition to the stolen vehicle, deputies believe that the suspect had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

“It all ended well,” said Miller. “Nobody was injured, the victim got her car back, and the suspect was transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail.”

The man was arrested on felony suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, in addition to the outstanding warrants.

The suspect’s girlfriend was not charged with anything.