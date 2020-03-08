Deputies search for suspect after report of robbery at Newhall market

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies searched for a male suspect after receiving reports of a robbery at Maria’s Market & Envíos America on Sunday evening.



The call came in at around 6:50 p.m. about a robbery at the market, located on the 23100 block of Lyons Avenue, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“The suspect is a male adult wearing a white shirt and stole an orange shirt from the store,” he said, adding that the man was bleeding from his face and last seen walking on Lyons Avenue.



Deputies were still searching as of 7:30 p.m.



This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.



Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in relation to this incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.

