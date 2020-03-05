Deputies search for two suspects after reports of burglary near Newhall Park

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were searching for two male suspects Thursday evening after receiving reports of a burglary near Newhall Park.

Deputies were searching for two suspects who were described as a man in his 20s and a male juvenile with black pants and black hoodies, according to Lt. Eric Lasko.

“At around 7:12 p.m., we got a call of a burglary that just occurred when a resident got home and saw two males run out of the residence,” he said. “Deputies converged out of the area and are checking the area.”



The incident took place in the 25100 block of Avenida Ignacio near Newhall Park and Placerita Junior High School.

The search continued well after 7:30 p.m.

If anyone in the area sees suspicious activity or persons matching the suspects’ description, they are advised to call 911, said Lasko.