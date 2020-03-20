Extrication needed in Creekside traffic collision

A three-car traffic collision in Valencia Friday resulted in two ambulances being called to transport potential patients.

The call came in at 11:36 a.m. at the corner of McBean Parkway and Creekside Road, according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“The call came in as two persons trapped,” said Lim. “They requested a total of two ambulances.”

There is no word on how many patients were being transported to a local hospital or the extent of their injuries as of the publication of this article.