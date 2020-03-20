Federal and state tax deadlines extended over COVID-19

State and federal governments announced this week the income tax filing deadline will extend for another three months as the push to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus continues.

On Friday, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said the Trump administration has decided to move the deadline to July 15 from April 15.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin said in a tweet.

In California, the Franchise Tax Board announced Wednesday it had pushed the filing and payment deadline for all individuals and businesses from April 15 to July 15 for:

2019 tax returns.

2019 tax return payments.

2020 first and second quarter estimate payments.

2020 LLC taxes and fees.

2020 non-wage withholding payments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting life for people and businesses statewide,” State Controller Betty T. Yee said in a prepared statement. “Hopefully, this small measure of relief will help allow people to focus on their health and safety during these challenging times.”

Those who expect to receive refunds are still advised to file as soon as possible in order to receive refunds timely.