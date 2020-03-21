Fire Department responds to cliff rescue at Vasquez Rocks

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a cliff rescue at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park Saturday afternoon after a hiker reportedly slid down the rock.

“(The hiker) slid down the rock and they were unable to get back up,” fire dispatcher Art Marrujo said at 5:25 p.m.

An air squad was requested to help hoist the hiker, according to fire dispatcher Cheryl Sims.

A hiker is lifted to a Los Angeles County helicopter at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park in Agua Dulce on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“They are going to need the (helicopter) to hoist the person out and they may not need the copter to transport,” said Sims. “Where the patient is at, they slipped down.”

Fire initially received the call at 5:30 p.m. from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, said Sims.

Search and rescue were also notified to respond, Sims added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.