First local events canceled in light of coronavirus

To slow the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, some local events that were slated to take place in the coming weeks have been canceled.

At this time, it is unknown if these events will be rescheduled to a later date or canceled indefinitely. Listed below are events in the community that will be affected, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp.’s annual Economic Outlook Conference

The 10th annual Economic Outlook Conference hosted by SCVEDC, which had been scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled due to recommendations from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Due to the size of the event, medical professionals recommended that the event be postponed or canceled, according to Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of SCVEDC.

At the conference, speakers were scheduled to speak on how geopolitical trends and international issues could impact business, including how the coronavirus impacts the economy.

“We know that participants wanted to understand the economic information and impact during this time of uncertainty, and we’re looking to bring that information to you as soon as we can.”

For more information, visit scvedc.org.

Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce sponsored events

All events sponsored by the chamber until March 31 will either be canceled or postponed, according to John Musella, spokesman for the chamber.

The chamber distributed an email to members on Wednesday listing the March events that will be impacted:

March Business After Hours Mixer at Embassy Suites, March 18.

#EmpoweringWomen Lunch, March 19.

NextSCV with Past Chairs, March 25.

Non-Profit Seminar, March 26.

MIA of SCV, March 26.

The email said: “As a place where business owners and community leaders gather to connect with each other, we believe we have a critical responsibility to prioritize the safety and health of our members and the community at this time and to be proactive in our efforts to help mitigate and prevent the spread of this unpredictable virus.”

CalArts Gala at REDCAT

The CalArts Gala will be rescheduled from its original date, March 21.

“Your health and the health of our entire community is of paramount importance to us and we believe that this prudent step is necessary to help ensure that we are doing our part to assist in preventing further spread of coronavirus,” said a CalArts news release.

For more information, contact Emily Wells at [email protected]

Family Promise: A Taste of Hope

Family Promise is postponing its second annual fundraiser, A Taste of Hope, from March 28 to a date yet to be determined.

“Because we share your concerns about safeguarding the health and wellness of our community, we have decided to postpone A Taste of Hope until a later date,” said a Family Promise news release.

The fundraiser would help raise money to provide shelter, meals and support services to families without homes, according to the Family Promise Website.

For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/familypromisescv.org/.

Local SCV USC Alum Day of Service

A local USC alumni group scheduled their day of service at Birtwick Park Equestrian Center on Saturday, but it has been cancelled, according to a member of the local chapter.

At this time, the group has not announced if the event would be rescheduled to a later date.