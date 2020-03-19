Fourth and fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in SCV

Two additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday afternoon in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the valleywide total to five, by Los Angeles County Public Health officials.

On the county Public Health website, it lists where all 231 cases are located. As of Thursday, a total of five cases are identified in the SCV.

In Los Angeles County, there have been 231 confirmed COVID-19 cases, five in the Santa Clarita Valley, and two deaths.

These additional cases were not tested at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Henry Mayo spokesperson Patrick Moody.

