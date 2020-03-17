Hart district cancels board meeting

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled, according to district officials.

The board meeting, which takes place the first and third Wednesday of each month, has been canceled out of a cautionary measure amid coronavirus, or COVID-19, concerns.

“We want to make certain the district is following state and county guidelines,” said Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the district. “For everyone’s continued safety, the meeting was canceled as social distancing has become prominent.”

The district announced Friday all school sites will be closed until April 3, with spring break the following week, after a recommendation from the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

The board will decide whether board meetings will continue or be canceled as the scheduled date approaches.

“We’re looking at what to do in blocks of time,” said Caldwell. “We want to see what is currently happening and how to move forward.”

