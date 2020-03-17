Henry Mayo: No new cases of SCV Coronavirus, still at 3

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed that as of Tuesday morning they have confirmed no new cases beyond the original three from this past weekend.

“(There have been) no new confirmed cases at this time,” said Patrick Moody, a spokesman for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Officials said Tuesday the hospital continues to have the capacity to test patients as long as they meet the CDC criteria.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 94 cases of COVID-19 on Monday for all of L.A. County.

The DPH website states that as of Monday at noon, one person has died in L.A. County due to the virus.