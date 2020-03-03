HGH can make you taller even at 30: True or Myth?

Human Growth Hormone is an indispensable part of the endocrine system, the complex network of hormones in the body that keep our body’s processes flowing smoothly. Hormones are responsible for signaling to and directing the activity of the many organs in our body that must work in cooperation to maintain health.

Growth hormone, sometimes abbreviated as HGH or GH, works to stimulate growth and is generally associated with “building up” processes in the body. These are known as anabolic functions. There are many misconceptions and myths about what GH is and what it can do in the body, including whether it can make adults grow taller. We will discuss that theory here as well as other aspects of GH and how it works in the human body.

What Does GH Do?

GH serves a number of crucial functions in the body throughout our lifetimes, including:

regulate body composition

muscle and bone growth

sugar and fat metabolism

possibly heart function

Without the important activity that GH exerts, your health becomes compromised substantially.

Can GH Make an Adult Grow Taller?

When you are familiarized with the context of GH’s role in health, it becomes easy to understand the misconception that it can actually make an adult grow. Many people are dissatisfied with their heights and would like a simple and effective way, such as supplementation with a hormone like GH, to make themselves grow. While it is true that GH is associated with “building up” as its primary role in the body, there is absolutely no evidence that it makes adults taller.

One of the reasons this myth persists is that, in fact, GH can be used to help children who have some genetic or environmentally-caused disorder that prevents normal bone development from occurring. In some cases, even normal, healthy children who are shorter than their peers can sometimes be given GH therapy to trigger growth. The ethics and health implications of these kinds of activities are murky and many doctors caution against unnecessary hormone therapy on kids. Nonetheless, this may be the source of some misconceptions about GH therapy and its applications for making adults grow taller.

What Can GH Therapy Accomplish?

We’ve dispelled the myth that growth hormone can potentially cause adults to become taller, so what can HGH therapy be useful for? There are many potential benefits that GH therapy can confer on patients, with clinical research to back up the claims.

GH cannot make you taller as an adult, but it can provide an impressive list of other potential benefits that patients should consider.

Increased Strength/Muscle Growth

GH is anabolic, meaning it triggers growth in humans. While it doesn’t work to catalyze height increases in adults who have finished puberty, it can help build muscle in people of all age groups. GH has such potential for spurring muscle development, in fact, that is is banned by many sporting associations because of the unfair advantage, it can give to athletes who rely on strength for the competitiveness.

Body Composition

In one study of males with an average age of 69, the researchers found that the participants lost an average of 4.6 pounds of lean muscle and lose the same amount of weight in body fat, making them stronger and leaner than the group that did not receive GH injections. Other types of treatments with similar goals of improving body composition do not have anywhere near this success rate, especially among older populations who struggle to add muscle while losing fat. Studies like these are the reasons why many people look to GH therapy to improve their body composition as they age. The anti-aging properties of growth hormone therapy should also be considered.