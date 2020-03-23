How do you keep your pet healthy?



Several studies revealed that having a pet in your household could benefit your health significantly. Moreover, scientists believe that a furry friend can balance your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which in turn leads to better health. The Center for Disease Control continually researches this topic, and the results are more than promising. As such, if your pet does so much for your wellbeing, why not do the same for him or her?

Pet owners can take the best care for their animals with regular visits to the vets. However, as you might expect, treatments and emergency care can lead to significant veterinary bills. This is why it is always best to think about the future and opt for enrolling your furry friend in a pet plan. And this applies to young pets, too, as they are prone to get injured due to the increased energy levels they have. Besides, your pup might love chewing everything he or she stumbles upon, which in turn might lead to emergency vet appointments due to digestive issues.



How pet plans can save you from financial distress

Just take a moment to consider this scenario. You just got your new puppy from the local shelter, a healthy five-months-old dog. And after a couple of days at home, he chews something that apparently upsets his stomach. You rush him to a veterinary clinic, and the doctor discovers that your pup ingested something that needs to be removed surgically. As such, you find yourself with your pup in the ER, and the doctor manages to save his life. But as a result, you have to cover for a significant veterinary bill, for which you weren’t prepared.

And the first thought that will cross your mind is that you’d better had researched some pet plans and avoid this situation. You might actually be correct. The American Veterinary Medical Association believes that the prices for pet care are continually rising. As a result, dealing with a pup’s broken leg can get you a bill of up to $5000, while a simple surgery for removing swallowed items can end up being costlier than $3000. And the worst-case scenario is the one in which you will need cancer treatment for your pet. Depending on the clinic you get the treatment from, your invoice can end up being $10000.

With a pet plan, you can get coverage for an unexpected situation of at least 80% of the costs. Besides, if you consider purchasing additional coverage for wellness, you can save a significant amount of money for yearly check-ups and vaccines. The average cost for a policy per month ranges between $25 and $40.

So, what do you get in a pet plan?

You should know that the coverage received in such plans depends on what you select when you purchase it. As such, you should always opt for a policy that suits your pet’s needs. You can opt for coverage that refers only to accidents and illnesses, or you can consider adding wellness plans too. Overall, all providers offer you the chance to select a plan specially created for either cats or dogs. Of course, a couple of insurance companies might cover for birds, snakes, rabbits, or similar pets.

Before getting a pet plan, you should ask yourself the following:

What type of deductible should I get?



This is the first thing you need to consider about your plan. A higher deductible means you will have to cover for a lower monthly fee. Still, you should know that with this type of deductible, you will have to cover more of the costs from your budget before you reach your deductible. Also, deductibles are either yearly or per incident, so it is always best to get a proper understanding of what this signifies. What is the coverage?



Another essential thing you should look for in a pet plan is coverage. Almost all policies come with health issues, accidents, and injuries coverage. Also, you should know that most providers will cover only 80% of the veterinary bill. Besides, you will have to take your furry friend at a licensed vet clinic to become eligible for reimbursement. It is always best to ask additional questions about whether or not the policy will cover for chronic diseases like cancer. And in most cases, you might need to add to your plan wellness coverage and preventive care. What isn’t covered?



And before you settle on a policy, you should carefully read about its exclusions. Many providers don’t cover for pre-existing problems. So, it is always best to verify how pre-existing or hereditary health issues are dealt with by a provider.



Overall, you will have to search and compare distinct quotes from several companies before selecting one. Customer testimonials can get you a clearer picture of the pet plan. You can always use online comparison tools to find the best dog insurance plan such as the one available at Pet Insurance Finder. Here you can clearly see what distinct companies offer and how it can suit your pet’s needs.

