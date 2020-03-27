How Robotics Will Transform Automotive Manufacturing

Any motor vehicle enthusiast will tell you, with uncanny accuracy, the specs of the latest luxury rides. They will verbally pick a Lamborghini apart and elucidate on its superior qualities. However, many barely give a thought to the process it takes to get these vehicles out to the showroom.

The latest craze, naturally, is the self-driving car. Robotics technology has and will continue to transform the industry into the foreseeable future. As the robots become more advanced, so will the products they work on.

Motor vehicle manufacturers have always relied on robots for various manufacturing processes. Automotive robots have been on the scene since their debut appearance in General Motors way back in 1961.

The following is a list of robots that have taken the automotive industry by storm.

1. Collaborative Robots

Cobots were created to work collaboratively with humans on factory floors. Their purpose is to relieve humans of strenuous and mundane tasks. They are smaller than the standard industrial robot and are also not confined behind security bars.

They are fitted with sensors that detect objects in their way so that they can take action to avoid collisions. They are able to work safely alongside humans. Moreover, they are programmed to decrease speed, strength and force to avoid injury.

Robotics experts such as Universal Robots are renowned providers of collaborative robots (Cobots).

What They Bring to the Table

They create a safer work environment as they take up injurious tasks

Make the productions more versatile and efficient

Allow you to automate difficult tasks

Make the production floor interesting with humans and machines working side by side

2. Automated Guided Vehicles

These are used to carry and transport loads from one station to another on the factory floor. They are controlled via computer and are fitted with wheels to propel them across the floor.

Their guidance systems are sensor-based they move on a predictable path. Also, their acceleration and deceleration are controlled precisely. Since they are fitted with sensors to detect obstacles, they are safe vehicles for delivering goods across the floor.

What They Bring to the Table

They boost productivity and bring down costs

They enhance safety on the work floor

Improve workflow

3. Painting Robots

Robotic arms take up painting tasks to produce a consistent coating on the end product. Moreover, they work faster than a human worker, however skilled, ever. The contemporary painting robots are faster, lighter and fitted with myriads of sensors as well as activators.

What They Bring to the Table

They provide a perfect coating of paint sprayed on consistently

Rid companies of the need for human programming

Improve the chances of customisation even further

4. Robotic Vision

A blend of computer algorithms and camera gives robots the ability to ‘see’. The robot is then able to see the product it is working on to ensure quality. Also, perceive its environment.

What it Brings to the Table

Enhance productivity as it ensures quality without slowing down the process

Enhance safety on the production floor.

Promote quality products through maintenance and inspection

Boost safety for human-robot interactions in the workplace

5. Welding Robots

These ones have been used in manufacturing facilities for decades. They were mostly used for arc and spot welding. The modern welding robot is a lot more versatile than the traditional one. They can carry out major welding tasks including friction and laser.

What They Bring to the Table

Promote material efficiencies

Boosts the quality of welding applications

Perform welding tasks fast even on multi-material automobile production

Enhance safety on the production floor

Conclusion

The role of robots in the automotive industry continues to be very important. They have helped to improve the quality of the end product as well as to increase the volume of production. They make the manufacturing facility safe to work in as they take over hazardous operations.

Moreover, they have helped to enhance versatility and to optimize the production process. Also, they ensure that automotive companies retain their competitive edge.

