Kaiser donates $1 million to combat coronavirus

To aid public health organizations who are combating the spread of COVID-19, Kaiser Permanente has contributed $1 million to strengthen the organization’s infrastructure and response systems.

“Public-private collaboration and intergovernmental coordination are critically important in creating effective outbreak response,” said Dr. Bechara Choucair, chief health officer at Kaiser Permanente, in a news release. “These groups have immense breadth and depth of experience addressing public health issues and can ensure alignment with the health care ecosystem.”

These organizations will include the American Public Health Association; Association of State and Territorial Health Officials; Big Cities Health Coalition; Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and six others.

In times of responding to public health threats, these organizations work closely with state and local health officials to help address and provide relief to these threats.

As of Saturday afternoon, a total of 53 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, according to a county Public Health news release posted Saturday. Of those 53 cases, at least two cases were confirmed in Santa Clarita.

The donation will help allow the organizations to focus on sharing emerging evidence and data, aligning on effective protocols and policies, and cascading accurate information as it becomes available — as well as quickly debunking misinformation, the release said.

In an attempt to illicit money and compromise individuals’ information, scammers have begun spreading false information pertaining to a “cure” or “treatment” of the virus that is available, when in fact— it is not, a Los Angeles County District Attorney news release said.

“(P)hilanthropic and private sector donations – such as this generous gift from Kaiser Permanente – can be used alongside government funds to extend response efforts and meet rapidly emerging needs, including those with organizations supporting state, local, county and territorial health officials,” said Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation, in the release.

At this time, Kaiser is closely monitoring and following health and safety guidance established by the CDC, according to a Kaiser news release posted Friday.

“As a leading health care provider with a deep commitment to community health, Kaiser Permanente is proud to support these organizations to safeguard health and mitigate the impact of the virus in our communities,” said Cynthia Telles, Community Health Committee chair for the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals Boards of Directors, in the release.

