L.A. County: Coronavirus cases rise to 292, a jump of 61 in 24 hours

The number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County has risen 61 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total number to 292 as of Friday afternoon.

“There are 138 people between the ages of 18 and 65 that were diagnosed as positive with COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Department of Public Health. “The median age for the total number of cases … is about 47.”

A total of 48 people in L.A. County have been hospitalized, Ferrer said, and 2,400 people in LA County have been tested, with 10% testing positive.

In a press conference held Friday that included the Public Health officials and government leaders, 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger emphasized that the “Safer at Home” countywide order announced Thursday night, telling all residents to stay home and close businesses, was not going to result in coercive action.

“What I want to tell everyone is what we’re doing with ‘Safer at Home’ is not a punitive action. It is not a punitive action, it is in fact being done to protect the health and safety of our communities,” said Barger. “There is going to be no law enforcement going out. It is about truly working together to ensure the spread of this coronavirus is slowed down.”

Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents the 1st District, announced that the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel located in Pomona is being used as a safe space for those who are experiencing the effects of the virus.

Solis said the Fairplex would give “at least 244 rooms for those in the community that need to self isolate” and the lease term with the hotel is March 23 through May 31.

Under the “Safer at Home” directive, you can:

Go to the grocery store and order food delivery.

Get medicine or supplies, or go to medical appointments after checking with your doctor.

Go to the bank or post office.

Call a plumber, electrician or exterminator.

Go to the gas station or auto repair shop.

Ride public transit, walk, bike or drive.

What you cannot do:

Host a gathering larger than 10 people.

Hoard supplies or overbuy.

Dine in at restaurants or go to a bar.

Go to a nonessential retail store or mall.

Put seniors or those with underlying health conditions at risk.

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from people if you go out.