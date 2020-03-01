Lane closures result in heavy traffic near Newhall Pass

Lane closures on Interstate 5 and Highway 14 near the Newhall Pass resulted in heavy traffic Sunday morning.

Electrical work reportedly began around 1 a.m. Sunday morning and was expected to last until 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Information page.

Vehicles traveling both northbound and southbound on I-5 and southbound on Highway 14 came to a dead stop just after 9 a.m. for about half an hour while CHP officers worked to direct traffic around the work.

Around 10 a.m., traffic remained backed up to Placerita Canyon Road on southbound Highway 14.

Signal Multimedia Journalist Gilbert Bernal contributed to this report.

Traffic on Interstate 5 came to a stop while electrical work was done up ahead on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal