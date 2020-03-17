Local markets open early for elderly and high-risk shoppers

Some local supermarkets in the Santa Clarita Valley are opening their doors early for the elderly and other high-risk shoppers starting tomorrow.

In Los Angeles County, there have been 144 cases of COVID-19, with three cases located in SCV.

The Centers for Disease and Control have identified populations, who are at a higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, as persons over 65 and people who suffer from chronic health conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

To assist these populations and ensure they’re able to purchase their groceries, local stores in SCV has designated a time for them to shop.

Stater Bros.

The elderly population, or individuals older than 65, will be let into the market 15 minutes before regular customers starting March 18. The market officially opens at 8 a.m., but seniors will be let in around 7:45 a.m.

“This allows our most vulnerable customers time to shop for essential items in a less-crowded environment,” a Stater Bros. Facebook post said.

Target

Every Wednesday, Target will reserve the first hour of shopping to the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions, Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a news release posted Tuesday.

Target stores will now be opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m., the release added.

Vallarta

Seniors, pregnant women and people with disabilities will have an hour to shop in Vallarta markets before the general public.

This high-risk group will be let in at 7 a.m. and will have a full hour to shop in the market, according to a Facebook post on Vallarta’s account.

More markets will be added, as they are announced.

