A two-car collision in Newhall on Friday sent two individuals to the hospital.

The call came in at 2:40 p.m. near the corner of Lyons Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road.

One person was taken by ambulance from a crash at the corner of Wiley Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue in Newhall on Friday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“It came in as a two-vehicle collision,” said Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “(There are) two patients total, both are being transported right now.”

Traffic was temporarily delayed as first responders worked to assist the two patients into the ambulances and clear the scene.