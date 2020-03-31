Man arrested on suspicion of swinging bicycle rim at victim

A man was arrested Sunday morning on the suspicion that, after being caught mid-burglary, he swung at and struck a victim with a bicycle rim.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to the 21750 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at 10:45 a.m. due to a fight disturbance call, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.

“The victim(s) allegedly saw the suspect near their truck window attempting to gain entry,” said Miller. “When the suspect took off on a bicycle, the victim(s) went after him.”

“The suspect allegedly hit one of the victims (a man) with a bicycle rim, causing injury,” said Miller.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted vehicle burglary, assault with a deadly weapon (bicycle rim) and mayhem, Miller said.

He was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.