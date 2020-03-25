Man charged for Stevenson Ranch shooting, other robberies

A man suspected of shooting a woman during a carjacking in Stevenson Ranch has been charged with nearly a dozen criminal counts, including carjacking and attempted murder, according to a news release Wednesday from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials announced they arrested Jeremy Hernandez, 19, of Lancaster, due to his suspected involvement in the shooting. The woman shot was transported to the hospital, and Hernandez was arrested Monday, after deputies were alerted to his whereabouts from a tip given to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Hernandez was charged with counts of second-degree robbery, attempted second-degree robbery and one count of attempted carjacking with personal use of a firearm.

“Additionally, Hernandez faces one count each of attempted carjacking with personal use of a firearm, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and attempted first-degree ATM robbery with allegations of using a handgun and causing great bodily injury,” said a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s news release.

On Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office announced charges against two others: 18-year-old Leonardo Martinez, and 18-year-old Matthew Crews, both of Lancaster.

Crews was charged with second-degree robbery, while Martinez faced a similar number of charges as Hernandez with respect to the alleged second-degree robbery, attempted robbery and attempted carjacking with personal use of a firearm.

Their arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday in a Lancaster courtroom.

“Deputy District Attorney Ryan Williams said the charged robberies took place in the Antelope Valley from March 16 to March 21,” in the news release. “On March 21, Hernandez reportedly shot a 45-year-old woman in her driveway in an attempt to steal her vehicle, the prosecutor said.”

Bail is set at $3.52 million for Hernandez, who faces up to 127 years in prison, if convicted; $465,000 for Martinez, who faces up to 27 years if convicted; and $90,000 for Crews, who faces a possible seven-year sentence, if convicted.




