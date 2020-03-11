UDPATE: McGrath soft-lockdown lifted; filming believed to be cause

Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary School went on a brief soft lockdown Wednesday morning, after reports of loud noise in the area.

The lockdown was lifted minutes later as officials confirmed the source of the noise that prompted the lockdown was believed to be filming in the area, according to Superintendent Jeff Pelzel, who was coordinating with McGrath’s principal.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies still quickly responded to the school after “popping sounds” were heard in the area, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

McGrath Elem School was put on a brief soft lockdown after callers reported ‘popping sounds’ behind area. Deputies checked it out and it was a film crew filming. Lockdown lifted. Area safe. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) March 11, 2020