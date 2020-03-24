Minor airlifted to hospital after reports of seizure in Canyon Country

A child was airlifted and transported to a hospital after reports of a seizure in Canyon Country on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

“The call came in at 7:27 a.m. as a seizure,” said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which responded to the incident.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on Lotusgarden Drive near Poppy Meadow Street in Canyon Country.

A helicopter was requested for a transfer just after 8 a.m., said Lim.

The age and condition of the patient were not known.