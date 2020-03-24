Minor airlifted to hospital after reports of seizure in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Fire Cory Rubin/The Signal

A child was airlifted and transported to a hospital after reports of a seizure in Canyon Country on Tuesday morning, fire officials said. 

“The call came in at 7:27 a.m. as a seizure,” said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which responded to the incident. 

Firefighters arrived at the scene on Lotusgarden Drive near Poppy Meadow Street in Canyon Country. 

A helicopter was requested for a transfer just after 8 a.m., said Lim.  

The age and condition of the patient were not known. 

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS