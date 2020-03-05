Minor airlifted from Canyon Country

A minor was airlifted from Canyon Country to a local trauma center for a reported head injury Thursday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Fire initially received the call at 8:11 a.m. and were on the scene at 8:17 a.m., according to fire Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“There was some kind of head injury,” said Lua.

An air squad was requested at 8:25 a.m. on the 25000 block of Golden Maple Drive, according to Supervisor Austin Bennett.

Bennett confirmed the patient was a minor.

The helicopter landed on Golden Oak Community School’s campus.

Multimedia Journalist Bobby Block contributed to this report.