One person was trapped following Castaic traffic collision

A two-vehicle collision on the northbound side of Interstate 5 sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday.

The call came in at 2:52 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway at Templin Highway, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“There was one patient trapped, but the patient was extricated,” said Lua, referring to a white pickup truck that had rolled over and landed on its roof due to the collision.

Officials on the scene requested a helicopter transport to a local hospital for treatment.

The two-vehicle collision was blocking the middle lanes on the freeway causing traffic to be impacted as far as Lake Hughes Road.