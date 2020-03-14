Parks and Rec make adjustments to county programs

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation released a statement Friday stating that all adjustments to county programs and events will be made based on LA County Department of Public Health recommendations.

Establishments associated with Parks and Recreation in Santa Clarita, such as The Friends of Hart Park and Museum, Heritage Junction and the Placerita Nature Center, will be closed until further notice.

“At this time, we will continue to operate essential programs, like the After-School Program, Tiny Tots and Nutrition Programs, as scheduled,” director John Wicker said in a statement. “We know that you rely on our programs as consistent and crucial resources, and we are committed to continuing to support core programs throughout Los Angeles County.”

All events, which would attract 250 people or more, will be canceled until March 31. This decision was implemented to comply with the social-distancing practices Public Health recommended to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sports programs through the county will continue as usual, but department officials ask only one parent or guardian to accompany players to practice social-distancing.

Beginning March 18, senior lunch programs offered through Parks and Recreation will be transitioned into a frozen meal pick-up program until further notice.

The LA County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new cases in LA County Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 53.

