Pursuit started in Palmdale reaches Agua Dulce

A vehicle pursuit that began in Palmdale reached high speeds as it went through Agua Dulce and headed onto Highway 14 Wednesday evening.

The suspect eventually reached Soledad Canyon Road in Agua Dulce before turning around, and heading north again.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies handed the pursuit over to California Highway Patrol officers at 5:45 p.m.

The vehicle involved was described as a silver Honda, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

“(The call) was some kind of assault on a sheriff’s vehicle,” said Kravig at 5:55 p.m.

A helicopter was dispatched in order to assist with the tracking of the suspect as he sped up the northbound side of the 14.

The number of people inside the suspect’s vehicle is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.