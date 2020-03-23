‘Reno 911!’ cast remind SCV they’re ‘Safer At Home’

Lt. Jim Dangle, portrayed by actor Thomas Lennon, of "Reno 911" reminded SCV residents that they really are “Safer At Home.” Courtesy

A star of Comedy Central’s “Reno 911!” gave the Santa Clarita Valley a little comedic relief with his reminder to stay home amid Los Angeles County’s “Safer at Home” order.

In a video posted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on social media, Lt. Jim Dangle, portrayed by actor Thomas Lennon, reminded residents that they really are “Safer At Home.”

Dangle, dressed in his iconic short-shorts, reminds residents of the need to “flatten the curve” by doing their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus and following the county’s directives.

He also reminds residents to “be a delight” and refrain from buying up all the mac and cheese.

