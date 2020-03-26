Rollover shuts down northbound traffic on Highway 14

A solo-vehicle rollover traffic collision shut down northbound traffic on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision with persons trapped at 12:19 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 14, near Golden Valley Road, according to supervisor Marvin Lim.

A woman was trapped in a white Toyota sedan that had overturned, blocking lanes No. 1 and 2, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Zachary Emmons.

All northbound traffic was stopped as firefighters worked to extricate the woman, according to Emmons.

The woman was then transported to the hospital, Lim added.

A SigAlert was issued shutting all lanes of northbound traffic for an unknown duration around 12:45 p.m.

CHP officers requested Caltrans to clean up the gas leaking from the vehicle, Emmons said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.