SCV Chamber to host free coronavirus webinar to support business community

Amid growing concerns and restrictions due to COVID-19, or coronavirus, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is supporting the local business community with a webinar Tuesday.

The free informational meeting is being hosted online and part of the SCV Chamber’s effort as “the voice of business” in the SCV, which is the organization’s motto.

“The COVID-19 situation is evolving by the hour, and our business community has questions, and is looking for additional resources during the challenging time,” said John Musella, spokesman for the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “The chamber’s ‘COVID-19 Update and Business Continuity Webinar’ will have the latest up-to-the-minute information from health experts, a legal and legislative overview on HR issues that businesses need to be aware of during this time, as well as updates from the city and county.”

The seminar is scheduled to take place Tuesday from 2-3 p.m.

The scheduled presenters include Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, Dr. Chris Raigosa of Kaiser Permanente, Brian Koegle of Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, Stephanie English from Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office and Paul Raggio of One True North.

Smyth said his comments would be about the latest on the ever-changing guidelines being put forth, as precautions have changed on a daily basis.

“I intend to provide the chamber members an update around what city services are still operational and at what capacity, as well as any new guidelines issued by the state and county,” Smyth said. “As we all know, guidelines and directives seem to be changing almost hourly, and it can be difficult for a local business to ensure they are in compliance.”

Musella said unity and consistent messaging would be important aspects to weather the health scare as a community.

“As a business community, we need to pull together and help each other through this time,” Musella said. “The SCV Chamber is committed to continuing to provide value to our members and getting them in touch with the resources they need.”

Those who would like to watch can register here: scvchamber.com/events/covid-19-update-business-continuity-webinar or email [email protected]