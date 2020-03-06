Sexy Vegan arrested on suspicion of abusing pet rabbit

Newhall resident Sexy Vegan was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of animal cruelty charges involving his pet rabbit.

“He was arrested on felony charges of animal cruelty involving a rabbit,” said Shirley Miller, spoekswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “And he violated his terms of probation and currently has a probation hold.”

Vegan’s bail was set at $20,500, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station arrest logs.

In January, Vegan, whose birth name is Hansel DeBartolo III, was sentenced to two years of summary probation, 100 hours of community service and 52 weeks of a sexual offender program after being arrested for posting a video of himself depicting inappropriate behavior with a pit bull on Sept. 5.

“From what I understand it was his rabbit and it suffered some severe injuries that were deemed to be the result of abuse,” said Miller. “One charge felony animal cruelty and then also a probation violation.”