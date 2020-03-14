Solo-vehicle collision in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County fire officials responded to a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road that involved one hospital transport on Saturday.

One person was transported to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, dispatch supervisor with the L.A. County Fire Department. The nature of the driver’s injuries were unknown.

“One vehicle was reported to be overturned on the road,” said Art Marrujo, dispatch supervisor with the Fire Department.

L.A. County fire officials received the call at 10:22 a.m., according to Marrujo.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.