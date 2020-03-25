The Signal offers free help to businesses, job-seekers

As a community service during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, The Signal has launched two new web pages designed to help businesses that are able to remain open and job seekers who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Submission forms have been added to signalscv.com where businesses can provide information on the services they are providing during the crisis — including any “special” offers or services — as well as any job openings they may have for those who are seeking work.

Those submissions will then be posted and shared with the community on two new pages that have been added to The Signal’s site.

To post your business’ information and job listings, you can find the forms here:

Job openings form: https://signalscv.com/covid19-jobs-form/

Businesses open form: https://signalscv.com/covid19-businesses-form/

To view current postings at any given time, visit these pages on signalscv.com:

Job openings page: https://signalscv.com/covid19-jobs/

Businesses open page: https://signalscv.com/covid19-businesses/

“We’re providing these services to businesses at no charge to help the community during the coronavirus situation,” said Signal Owner/Publisher Richard Budman. “Our goal is to help local businesses get the word out so they can weather this crisis, and to help job seekers find opportunities to generate income at a time when many people have been left without work due to the government-ordered shutdowns.”