TMU discussing to move online for classes

The Master’s University is expected to release a statement later today announcing the campus will move classes online in an effort to limit visitation on campus.

“We’re taking additional action,” said Dariu Dumitru, director of marketing and admissions at TMU. “The university is looking into online instruction only based on recommendations from health authorities.”

Dumitru added any changes to classroom instruction would go into effect after spring break.

TMU’s spring break begins next week, and will be observed as usual.